Shrimp tacos in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Hernando's Mexican Kitchen
Hernando's Mexican Kitchen
421 N Rodeo Dr. Suite G4, Beverly Hills
|Rock Shrimp Taco Box
|$23.95
A sizzling fusion with Japan's finest meets Mexico's zesiest! Tempura-battered rock shrimp, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, Hernando's salsa roja, sour cream, chipotle aioli and tropical mango cabbage slaw.
Our taco creations are elegantly presented in bespoke pink Bento-style boxes, adding a touch of sophistication to your dining experience.