Shrimp tacos in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills restaurants
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Hernando's Mexican Kitchen

421 N Rodeo Dr. Suite G4, Beverly Hills

Rock Shrimp Taco Box$23.95
A sizzling fusion with Japan's finest meets Mexico's zesiest! Tempura-battered rock shrimp, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, Hernando's salsa roja, sour cream, chipotle aioli and tropical mango cabbage slaw.
Our taco creations are elegantly presented in bespoke pink Bento-style boxes, adding a touch of sophistication to your dining experience.
More about Hernando's Mexican Kitchen
Jack & Ben's

9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

Taco Tuesday (Char-Sui) Shrimp$12.00
(4) Grilled Char Sui Shrimp topped with pineapple, served on corn tortillas.
More about Jack & Ben's

