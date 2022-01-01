Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato salad in
Beverly Hills
/
Beverly Hills
/
Tomato Salad
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve tomato salad
MIRAME
419 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
Avg 4.1
(610 reviews)
Heirloom Tomato Salad
$17.00
More about MIRAME
Impasta
459 N. Roxbury Dr., Beverly Hills
No reviews yet
Tomato Burrata Salad
$14.75
Heirloom tomato, buratta, arugula, vegan caviar
More about Impasta
