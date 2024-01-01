Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Vanilla cake in
Beverly Hills
/
Beverly Hills
/
Vanilla Cake
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve vanilla cake
Chaumont Vegan - 145 S Beverly Dr
145 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
cake for 2 vanilla strawberry
$10.00
More about Chaumont Vegan - 145 S Beverly Dr
Leora
9346 Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills
No reviews yet
Vanilla Pound Cake w/ Peach Balsamic Drizzle
$4.50
More about Leora
Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly Hills
Tuna Salad
Ball Soup
Tuna Sandwiches
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Tuna Melt Sandwiches
Chicken Soup
French Toast
Quinoa Salad
More near Beverly Hills to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
Santa Monica
Avg 4.3
(128 restaurants)
Culver City
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
Venice
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(106 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1047 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(769 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(363 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1453 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston