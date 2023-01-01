Vegan soup in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve vegan soup
More about Jack & Ben's
Jack & Ben's
9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills
|Vegan Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
topped with jalapeño crema and crispy tortilla strips.
|Broccoli Cheddar Soup (vegan)
|$6.00
Pureed broccoli, celery, carrots and cashew crew
More about Leora
Leora
9346 Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills
|COMBO - Cup VEGAN Soup + Half Sandwich
|$10.00
cup of Leora's vegan soup + half of any sandwiches (wraps & burgers not included). Extra $2 for non-vegetarian soup.
|Vegan Soup of the Day - LARGE - gf, vg
|$8.00
check leoracafe.com website for option
|Vegan Soup of the Day - CUP - gf, vg
|$5.00
Check leoracafe.com website for option