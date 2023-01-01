Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan soup in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills restaurants
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve vegan soup

Jack & Ben's image

 

Jack & Ben's

9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Tortilla Soup$7.00
topped with jalapeño crema and crispy tortilla strips.
Broccoli Cheddar Soup (vegan)$6.00
Pureed broccoli, celery, carrots and cashew crew
More about Jack & Ben's
Consumer pic

 

Leora

9346 Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COMBO - Cup VEGAN Soup + Half Sandwich$10.00
cup of Leora's vegan soup + half of any sandwiches (wraps & burgers not included). Extra $2 for non-vegetarian soup.
Vegan Soup of the Day - LARGE - gf, vg$8.00
check leoracafe.com website for option
Vegan Soup of the Day - CUP - gf, vg$5.00
Check leoracafe.com website for option
More about Leora

