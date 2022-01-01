Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
White pizza in
Beverly Hills
/
Beverly Hills
/
White Pizza
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve white pizza
Chaumont Vegan
145 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
White Pizza With Argan Oil
$6.00
More about Chaumont Vegan
Impasta
459 N. Roxbury Dr., Beverly Hills
No reviews yet
White Truffle Pizza
$24.50
Cauliflower crust, sage leaf, egg, truffle oil & shaving.
More about Impasta
