White pizza in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills restaurants
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve white pizza

Chaumont Vegan image

 

Chaumont Vegan

145 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pizza With Argan Oil$6.00
More about Chaumont Vegan
Item pic

 

Impasta

459 N. Roxbury Dr., Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Truffle Pizza$24.50
Cauliflower crust, sage leaf, egg, truffle oil & shaving.
More about Impasta

