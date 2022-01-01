Beverly restaurants you'll love
Beverly's top cuisines
Must-try Beverly restaurants
La Victoria Taqueria
6 Wallis Street, Beverly
|Popular items
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese
|Taco
|$3.75
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
|Plato Mexicano (Mexican Bowl)
|$9.25
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde and choice of filling.
Soall Viet Kitchen
211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly
|Popular items
|RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR SALAD
|$17.00
Other major components of the Vietnamese cuisine are jasmine rice and vermicelli noodles. The rice is served hot while the vermicelli noodles, at room temperature. Both are to be enjoyed with the accompanied "nuoc cham", spring mix, cucumbers, beansprouts and pickled vegetables along with our house nuoc cham. Toss it all together for the most flavorful experience.
|VEGETABLES + TOFU PHO
|$14.00
Vegan broth w/ tofu puffs, broccoli, bok choy, snow peas. Rice noodle, mung bean sprouts, herbs, lime & sauces are on the side.Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro. Omit hoisin sauce for gluten free option.
|SHRIMP SPRING ROLL
|$4.00
Our spring rolls are delicious on their own or as starter to a meal. Spring mix, cucumber, vermicelli noodles and mint are wrapped in a soft rice paper along with your favorite protein. Choose nuoc cham (sauce) for gluten free option.
FRENCH FRIES
Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
128 Cabot St, Beverly
|Popular items
|VEGGIE ROLLS (5 pieces
|$6.00
Fried spring rolls filled with tasty sliced vegetables, served with pineapple sauce.
|CHICKEN SATAY (4 pieces)
|$7.00
Grilled marinated strips of chicken skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
|THAI ROLLS (4 pieces)
|$6.00
Fried spring ce.rolls filled with chicken and tasty sliced vegetables, served with pineapple sau
PASTA • SALADS
Toscana Bar Italiano
90 Rantoul Street, Beverly
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar
|$14.00
Freshly picked baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmigiana.
|Bolognese
|$26.00
Hand-made fettuccine pasta tossed with our famous pork and beef ragu
|HALF Kale Caeser
|$9.00
Half portion: Freshly picked baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmigiana.
The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
1 Dodge St, Beverly
|Popular items
|The Regular + Protein
|$6.54
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
|Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
|$3.27
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
|Breakfast Build Your Own
|$4.56
Choice of Meat, Cheese, Veggies!
FRANK
112 Rantoul Street, Beverly
|Popular items
|FRANK Burger
|$22.00
Pepper jack, FRANK hot sauce, mayo, pickles, crispy onion, BBQ onion jam, hand-cut fries
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
Farm green salad, fennel carrot, champagne vinaigrette
|Falafel Sandwich
|$15.00
Herb falafel, grilled flatbread, tzatziki, feta. All made in house!
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Ellis Square Social
252 Cabot St, Beverly
|Popular items
|DUCK CONFIT
|$18.00
parsnip, lentil du puy, frisée
|CARROTS
|$15.00
ricotta, Calabrian chili, marcona almond
|PROVOLONE
|$11.00
crisp fried w/ chimichurri & red onion mermelada
Flip The Bird - CAFE
100 Cummings Ctr 107P, Beverly
|Popular items
|'YA BASIC!'
|$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
|FRIES
|$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
|THE NASHVILLE HOT
|$8.50
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
240 Rantoul St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
5oz beef patty hand packed and topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.50
Warm gooey mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Waffle Fries
|$7.50
Spiced waffle fries baked with cheese and your choice of topping, or have them plain for a side dish!
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Wrapture
284 Cabot St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Fajita
|$6.75
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Brown Rice
|Jerk Chicken
|$8.95
Black Beans, Cheese, Limed Onions, Guacamole, Lettuce, Brown Rice
|Steak Bomb
|$9.25
Shaved steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Cheese
Amazing pizza
273 Cabot street, Beverly
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$10.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Anchovies & Homemade Ceasar Dressing
|LG - Pepperoni
|$12.95
The Big Cheese + Roni
|LG - Cheese
|$13.95
San Marzano Sauce topped w/ Oregano, & our 3 cheeses - BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Mild Provolone Cheese and hand grated Pecorino Romano finish
Cotton Mill Cafe
480 Rantoul Street, Beverly
|Popular items
|Jimmy The Greek
|$8.99
Focaccia, egg, Feta spread,Chorizo, Peppers, Tomato
|All American
|$4.99
Bacon, Egg, Cheese on an English Muffin
|Ham It Up
|$4.99
Ham, Egg, Cheese, Avocado Poblano Spread, all on a plain Bagel
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Early Harvest Diner
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X, Beverly
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$8.95
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries.
|The Original
|$10.95
3 eggs any style and the option of bacon, sausage or spiral ham. Served with home fries & toast
|California
|$9.75
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomatoes & Thousand Island dressing.
Railway Tavern
131 Rantoul St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Cast Iron Alfredo
|$23.95
Homemade fettuccine tossed in our house Alfredo sauce with a choice of shrimp or chicken
|Extra Local Burger
|$17.95
Maine Family Farm beef, NH cured bacon, Vermont cheddar, and a brioche bun baked in Mass served with lettuce tomato and red onion
|Railway Cubano
|$15.95
Slow roasted pork, thick sliced ham, Swiss, pickles, and spicy mustard aioli, pressed in ciabatta bread
Backbeat Brewing Company
31A Park Street Beverly, MA, Beverly
|Popular items
|Kids Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
American and Cheddar on white. With Lays Chips.
|The Cuban
|$13.00
Cuban Jive
Our take on the traditional. Swiss, smoked ham, roasted pork, Jive infused fresh pickles and Jive Yellow Mustard pressed on a brioche bun. Served with house pickle slice and Dirty Chips.
|Applewood Corn Chowder
|$8.00
Corn Chowder with Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with Oyster Crackers.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Shop
3 Oak St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
|$3.24
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
|The Regular + Protein
|$6.07
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
|The Hangover
|$7.24
Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Flip The Bird
407 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Popular items
|1/4 RACK OF RIBS
|$8.50
Quarter rack o' baby back ribs, dry rubbed + sauced!
|HALF & HALF
|$3.50
a mix of our homemade lemonade + sweet tea!
|'YA BASIC!'
|$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Shop Donation Program
3 oak St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Donate $20 Dollars
|$20.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
|Donate $5 Dollars
|$5.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
|Donate $100 Dollars
|$100.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
PIZZA
Organic Garden Cafe
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Za'atar Curry Bowl
Features grilled tofu, cauliflower, crunchy chickpeas, raisins, carrot & scallion on baby spinach, rice & quinoa with muchi curry sauce, za'atar spice and lemon sunflower tahini dressing
|Burrito Bowl
shredded romaine, rice, black beans, jack cheez (N), pico de gallo with hot sauce
|Thai Spice Bowl
spinach, rice, bean sprouts & veggies w/ sunseed croquettes, curry sauce, almond butter sauce (N) & thai cashews
Cafe Services
108 Cherry Hill Drive, Beverly
|Popular items
|Half Ham & Cheese w/Soup of the Day
A Small Soup and Half of a Ham & American Cheese Sandwich
|Hot Refillable Coffee
Choose your blend of Hot Coffee with the right Cream and Sugars
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar Salad with Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Fresh Grilled Chicken and Caesar Dressing
PIZZA • SALADS
Soma
256 Cabot St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, side of caesar dressing
|Boneless Buffalo Tenders
|$13.00
chicken tenders, spicy buffalo sauce, carrot and celery stix, side of blue cheese dressing
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
mozzarella & tomato sauce
(toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose the 4+ topping pizza for better pricing)
Cafe Services
32 Tozer Road, Beverly
|Popular items
|Hot Panini Special
|$5.00
Black Pastrami On Rye w/Swiss, Sweet Pickles, Dijon Mustard & Red Onions
|Hot Soup Choices
|$2.00
Hot Soup Choice in 12oz Cup
|Oven Fried Haddock Sandwich w/Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.75
Oven-Fried Haddock Sandwich w/Lemon-Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Sweet Potato Fries
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Bonefish Harry's
218 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Popular items
|Avocado Rangoon
|$11.00
Avocado Rangoon – House smashed Guacamole made with avocado, tomato, roasted corn, bell peppers, s&p, and lime juice. Served with toasted cumin cream sauce.
Cook Time: 8 minutes
Plate: 500 paper boat
Allergies: Avocado, Dairy, peppers. Seafood & Gluten through CC.
|Chicken Philly
|$13.00
|Every Tuna
|$6.00
NachoTacos
230 Rantoul Street, Beverly
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$13.95
Handmade Nacho chips with your choice of proteins and all add-ons included.
|Salad Bowl
|$9.30
Create your own salad with your choice of proteins or add-ons in a bed of fresh lettuce.
|Mexican Plate
|$9.30
Create your own Mexican plate with all the choices you want including proteins and all add-ons.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Lolo Poke Beverly
503 Rantoul St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Awa Bowl
|$17.00
marinated salmon or ahi , crabstick salad, green onion, edamame, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki, black sesame seeds and wasabi pea mix
|Bomba Tuna Musubi
|$7.15
Ahi, Spicy Mayo, Bomba, Green Onion, Panko
|Bomba Bowl
|$17.00
Plain ahi or salmon with avocao, green onion, pickled ginger, jalapeno, sliced cucumber, bomba sauce, spicy mayo, panko and black sesame
Epicurean Feast
75 Sam Fonzo Drive, Beverly
|Popular items
|B.L.T.T.G
|$6.75
bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette
|Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
|Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Marino's Cafe - Breakroom
100 Cummings Center, suite 151 J, Beverly
|Popular items
|ROASTBEEF
|$10.75
|BLT
|$9.00
|TURKEY
|$9.00
Delphine's Kitchen
261 Cabot Street, Beverly
Love At First Bite Thai- Beverly
24 West Street, Beverly