Beverly American restaurants you'll love

FRANK
112 Rantoul Street, Beverly
|Popular items
|FRANK Burger
|$22.00
Pepper jack, FRANK hot sauce, mayo, pickles, crispy onion, BBQ onion jam, hand-cut fries
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
Farm green salad, fennel carrot, champagne vinaigrette
|Falafel Sandwich
|$15.00
Herb falafel, grilled flatbread, tzatziki, feta. All made in house!
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Ellis Square Social
252 Cabot St, Beverly
|Popular items
|DUCK CONFIT
|$18.00
parsnip, lentil du puy, frisée
|CARROTS
|$15.00
ricotta, Calabrian chili, marcona almond
|PROVOLONE
|$11.00
crisp fried w/ chimichurri & red onion mermelada
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Early Harvest Diner
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X, Beverly
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$8.95
3 eggs cracked fresh to order, served with toast & home fries.
|The Original
|$10.95
3 eggs any style and the option of bacon, sausage or spiral ham. Served with home fries & toast
|California
|$9.75
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomatoes & Thousand Island dressing.
Railway Tavern
131 Rantoul St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Cast Iron Alfredo
|$23.95
Homemade fettuccine tossed in our house Alfredo sauce with a choice of shrimp or chicken
|Extra Local Burger
|$17.95
Maine Family Farm beef, NH cured bacon, Vermont cheddar, and a brioche bun baked in Mass served with lettuce tomato and red onion
|Railway Cubano
|$15.95
Slow roasted pork, thick sliced ham, Swiss, pickles, and spicy mustard aioli, pressed in ciabatta bread
PIZZA • SALADS
Soma
256 Cabot St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, side of caesar dressing
|Boneless Buffalo Tenders
|$13.00
chicken tenders, spicy buffalo sauce, carrot and celery stix, side of blue cheese dressing
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
mozzarella & tomato sauce
(toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose the 4+ topping pizza for better pricing)