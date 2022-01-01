Beverly bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in Beverly
The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
1 Dodge St, Beverly
|Popular items
|The Regular + Protein
|$6.54
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
|Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
|$3.27
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
|Breakfast Build Your Own
|$4.56
Choice of Meat, Cheese, Veggies!
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Shop
3 Oak St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
|$3.24
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
|The Hangover
|$7.24
Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese
|The Regular + Protein
|$6.07
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Shop Donation Program
3 oak St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Donate $20 Dollars
|$20.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
|Donate $100 Dollars
|$100.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
|Buy Twenty Five (25) Meals
|$300.00
All meals are delivered to workers at the Jimmy Fund Clinic