Beverly bagel & donut spots you'll love

The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA image

 

The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA

1 Dodge St, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Regular + Protein$6.54
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
Bagel W/ Cream Cheese$3.27
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
Breakfast Build Your Own$4.56
Choice of Meat, Cheese, Veggies!
More about The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
The Bagel Shop image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Shop

3 Oak St, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel W/ Cream Cheese$3.24
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
The Hangover$7.24
Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese
The Regular + Protein$6.07
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
More about The Bagel Shop
The Bagel Shop Donation Program image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Shop Donation Program

3 oak St, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Donate $20 Dollars$20.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
Donate $100 Dollars$100.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
Buy Twenty Five (25) Meals$300.00
All meals are delivered to workers at the Jimmy Fund Clinic
More about The Bagel Shop Donation Program

