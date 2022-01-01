Beverly bars & lounges you'll love
PASTA • SALADS
Toscana Bar Italiano
90 Rantoul Street, Beverly
Popular items
Kale Caesar
$14.00
Freshly picked baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmigiana.
Bolognese
$26.00
Hand-made fettuccine pasta tossed with our famous pork and beef ragu
HALF Kale Caeser
$9.00
Half portion: Freshly picked baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmigiana.
FRANK
112 Rantoul Street, Beverly
Popular items
FRANK Burger
$22.00
Pepper jack, FRANK hot sauce, mayo, pickles, crispy onion, BBQ onion jam, hand-cut fries
Garden Salad
$10.00
Farm green salad, fennel carrot, champagne vinaigrette
Falafel Sandwich
$15.00
Herb falafel, grilled flatbread, tzatziki, feta. All made in house!
Railway Tavern
131 Rantoul St, Beverly
Popular items
Cast Iron Alfredo
$23.95
Homemade fettuccine tossed in our house Alfredo sauce with a choice of shrimp or chicken
Extra Local Burger
$17.95
Maine Family Farm beef, NH cured bacon, Vermont cheddar, and a brioche bun baked in Mass served with lettuce tomato and red onion
Railway Cubano
$15.95
Slow roasted pork, thick sliced ham, Swiss, pickles, and spicy mustard aioli, pressed in ciabatta bread