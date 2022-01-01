Beverly bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Beverly

Toscana Bar Italiano image

PASTA • SALADS

Toscana Bar Italiano

90 Rantoul Street, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (2051 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caesar$14.00
Freshly picked baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmigiana.
Bolognese$26.00
Hand-made fettuccine pasta tossed with our famous pork and beef ragu
HALF Kale Caeser$9.00
Half portion: Freshly picked baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmigiana.
More about Toscana Bar Italiano
FRANK image

 

FRANK

112 Rantoul Street, Beverly

Avg 4.5 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FRANK Burger$22.00
Pepper jack, FRANK hot sauce, mayo, pickles, crispy onion, BBQ onion jam, hand-cut fries
Garden Salad$10.00
Farm green salad, fennel carrot, champagne vinaigrette
Falafel Sandwich$15.00
Herb falafel, grilled flatbread, tzatziki, feta. All made in house!
More about FRANK
Railway Tavern image

 

Railway Tavern

131 Rantoul St, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cast Iron Alfredo$23.95
Homemade fettuccine tossed in our house Alfredo sauce with a choice of shrimp or chicken
Extra Local Burger$17.95
Maine Family Farm beef, NH cured bacon, Vermont cheddar, and a brioche bun baked in Mass served with lettuce tomato and red onion
Railway Cubano$15.95
Slow roasted pork, thick sliced ham, Swiss, pickles, and spicy mustard aioli, pressed in ciabatta bread
More about Railway Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Beverly

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Burritos

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston