Beverly cafés you'll love

The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA image

 

The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA

1 Dodge St, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Regular + Protein$6.54
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
Bagel W/ Cream Cheese$3.27
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
Breakfast Build Your Own$4.56
Choice of Meat, Cheese, Veggies!
More about The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
The Castle: A Board Game Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Castle: A Board Game Cafe

240 Rantoul St, Beverly

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Burger$12.50
5oz beef patty hand packed and topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Warm gooey mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
Waffle Fries$7.50
Spiced waffle fries baked with cheese and your choice of topping, or have them plain for a side dish!
More about The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
Backbeat Brewing Company image

 

Backbeat Brewing Company

31A Park Street Beverly, MA, Beverly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
American and Cheddar on white. With Lays Chips.
The Cuban$13.00
Cuban Jive
Our take on the traditional. Swiss, smoked ham, roasted pork, Jive infused fresh pickles and Jive Yellow Mustard pressed on a brioche bun. Served with house pickle slice and Dirty Chips.
Applewood Corn Chowder$8.00
Corn Chowder with Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with Oyster Crackers.
More about Backbeat Brewing Company
The Bagel Shop image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Shop

3 Oak St, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel W/ Cream Cheese$3.24
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
The Hangover$7.24
Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese
The Regular + Protein$6.07
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
More about The Bagel Shop
The Bagel Shop Donation Program image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Shop Donation Program

3 oak St, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Donate $20 Dollars$20.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
Donate $100 Dollars$100.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
Buy Twenty Five (25) Meals$300.00
All meals are delivered to workers at the Jimmy Fund Clinic
More about The Bagel Shop Donation Program
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

32 Tozer Road, Beverly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Panini Special$5.00
Black Pastrami On Rye w/Swiss, Sweet Pickles, Dijon Mustard & Red Onions
Hot Soup Choices$2.00
Hot Soup Choice in 12oz Cup
Oven Fried Haddock Sandwich w/Sweet Potato Fries$6.75
Oven-Fried Haddock Sandwich w/Lemon-Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Sweet Potato Fries
More about Cafe Services
Banner pic

 

Marino's Cafe - Breakroom

100 Cummings Center, suite 151 J, Beverly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ROASTBEEF$10.75
BLT$9.00
TURKEY$9.00
More about Marino's Cafe - Breakroom

