Beverly cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Beverly
More about The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
1 Dodge St, Beverly
|Popular items
|The Regular + Protein
|$6.54
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
|Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
|$3.27
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
|Breakfast Build Your Own
|$4.56
Choice of Meat, Cheese, Veggies!
More about The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
240 Rantoul St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
5oz beef patty hand packed and topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.50
Warm gooey mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Waffle Fries
|$7.50
Spiced waffle fries baked with cheese and your choice of topping, or have them plain for a side dish!
More about Backbeat Brewing Company
Backbeat Brewing Company
31A Park Street Beverly, MA, Beverly
|Popular items
|Kids Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
American and Cheddar on white. With Lays Chips.
|The Cuban
|$13.00
Cuban Jive
Our take on the traditional. Swiss, smoked ham, roasted pork, Jive infused fresh pickles and Jive Yellow Mustard pressed on a brioche bun. Served with house pickle slice and Dirty Chips.
|Applewood Corn Chowder
|$8.00
Corn Chowder with Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with Oyster Crackers.
More about The Bagel Shop
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Shop
3 Oak St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
|$3.24
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
|The Hangover
|$7.24
Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese
|The Regular + Protein
|$6.07
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
More about The Bagel Shop Donation Program
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Shop Donation Program
3 oak St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Donate $20 Dollars
|$20.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
|Donate $100 Dollars
|$100.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
|Buy Twenty Five (25) Meals
|$300.00
All meals are delivered to workers at the Jimmy Fund Clinic
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
32 Tozer Road, Beverly
|Popular items
|Hot Panini Special
|$5.00
Black Pastrami On Rye w/Swiss, Sweet Pickles, Dijon Mustard & Red Onions
|Hot Soup Choices
|$2.00
Hot Soup Choice in 12oz Cup
|Oven Fried Haddock Sandwich w/Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.75
Oven-Fried Haddock Sandwich w/Lemon-Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Sweet Potato Fries
More about Marino's Cafe - Breakroom
Marino's Cafe - Breakroom
100 Cummings Center, suite 151 J, Beverly
|Popular items
|ROASTBEEF
|$10.75
|BLT
|$9.00
|TURKEY
|$9.00