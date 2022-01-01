Beverly Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Beverly

Flip The Bird - CAFE image

 

Flip The Bird - CAFE

100 Cummings Ctr 107P, Beverly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
'YA BASIC!'$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
FRIES$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
THE NASHVILLE HOT$8.50
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce.
More about Flip The Bird - CAFE
Flip The Bird image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Flip The Bird

407 Cabot Street, Beverly

Avg 4.5 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/4 RACK OF RIBS$8.50
Quarter rack o' baby back ribs, dry rubbed + sauced!
HALF & HALF$3.50
a mix of our homemade lemonade + sweet tea!
'YA BASIC!'$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
More about Flip The Bird
NachoTacos image

 

NachoTacos

230 Rantoul Street, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$13.95
Handmade Nacho chips with your choice of proteins and all add-ons included.
Salad Bowl$9.30
Create your own salad with your choice of proteins or add-ons in a bed of fresh lettuce.
Mexican Plate$9.30
Create your own Mexican plate with all the choices you want including proteins and all add-ons.
More about NachoTacos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Beverly

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Burritos

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston