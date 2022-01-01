Beverly Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Beverly
More about Flip The Bird - CAFE
Flip The Bird - CAFE
100 Cummings Ctr 107P, Beverly
|Popular items
|'YA BASIC!'
|$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
|FRIES
|$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
|THE NASHVILLE HOT
|$8.50
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce.
More about Flip The Bird
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Flip The Bird
407 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Popular items
|1/4 RACK OF RIBS
|$8.50
Quarter rack o' baby back ribs, dry rubbed + sauced!
|HALF & HALF
|$3.50
a mix of our homemade lemonade + sweet tea!
More about NachoTacos
NachoTacos
230 Rantoul Street, Beverly
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$13.95
Handmade Nacho chips with your choice of proteins and all add-ons included.
|Salad Bowl
|$9.30
Create your own salad with your choice of proteins or add-ons in a bed of fresh lettuce.
|Mexican Plate
|$9.30
Create your own Mexican plate with all the choices you want including proteins and all add-ons.