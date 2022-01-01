Beverly sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Beverly
More about Flip The Bird - CAFE
Flip The Bird - CAFE
100 Cummings Ctr 107P, Beverly
|Popular items
|'YA BASIC!'
|$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
|FRIES
|$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
|THE NASHVILLE HOT
|$8.50
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce.
More about The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
240 Rantoul St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
5oz beef patty hand packed and topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.50
Warm gooey mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Waffle Fries
|$7.50
Spiced waffle fries baked with cheese and your choice of topping, or have them plain for a side dish!
More about Wrapture
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Wrapture
284 Cabot St, Beverly
|Popular items
|Fajita
|$6.75
Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Brown Rice
|Jerk Chicken
|$8.95
Black Beans, Cheese, Limed Onions, Guacamole, Lettuce, Brown Rice
|Steak Bomb
|$9.25
Shaved steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Poblano Peppers, Cheese
More about Flip The Bird
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Flip The Bird
407 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Popular items
|1/4 RACK OF RIBS
|$8.50
Quarter rack o' baby back ribs, dry rubbed + sauced!
|HALF & HALF
|$3.50
a mix of our homemade lemonade + sweet tea!
