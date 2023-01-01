Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Braised short ribs in
Beverly
/
Beverly
/
Braised Short Ribs
Beverly restaurants that serve braised short ribs
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Ellis Square Social
252 Cabot St, Beverly
Avg 4.9
(341 reviews)
BRAISED SHORT RIB
$34.00
mashed potato, red curry root vegetable, fried onion
More about Ellis Square Social
REV Kitchen & Bar
45 Enon St. UNIT 1, Beverly
No reviews yet
Braised Short Rib
$30.00
More about REV Kitchen & Bar
