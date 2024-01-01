Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve brisket

La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly

6 Wallis Street, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Brisket$10.95
Shredded Beef
More about La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly
Ellis Square Social image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Ellis Square Social

252 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.9 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE$18.00
Texas toast, fontina, b&b pickles, horseradish sauce
More about Ellis Square Social

