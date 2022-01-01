Cake in Beverly
The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
240 Rantoul St, Beverly
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Rich chocolate cake, layered with dark and white chocolate mousse, and topped with ganache
|Strawberry Vanilla Cake
|$8.00
White cream cake with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and strawberry ganache
Cotton Mill Cafe
480 Rantoul Street, Beverly
|Coffee Cake
|$3.50
The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat
Delphine's Kitchen
261 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$5.25
a classic with cream cheese frosting
|Chocolate Fondant Cake GF
|$32.00
Smooth and rich and naturally gluten free, for the chocolate lovers
Organic Garden Cafe
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese frosting, GF/Vegan
|$5.75
Almond flour, GF flour blend, carrots, brown sugar, sugar, flax meal, coconut oil, maple syrup, apple sauce, pecans, coconut
sweetened cranberries, pecans, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon
Frosting; Vegan cream cheese, cashew-based butter substitute, confectioner's sugar
|Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache, GF/Vegan
|$6.50
Gluten-free flour blend, cocoa powder, sugar, coffee, avocado oil, vanilla, vinegar, salt, baking soda, baking powder
Frosting: Organic unsweetened coconut cream, semisweet
chocolate, vanilla