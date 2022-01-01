Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

FRANK

112 Rantoul Street, Beverly

Avg 4.5 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coffee Cake$5.00
More about FRANK
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Castle: A Board Game Cafe

240 Rantoul St, Beverly

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Rich chocolate cake, layered with dark and white chocolate mousse, and topped with ganache
Strawberry Vanilla Cake$8.00
White cream cake with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and strawberry ganache
More about The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
Cotton Mill Cafe image

 

Cotton Mill Cafe

480 Rantoul Street, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Cake$3.50
The Moistest muffin you'll ever eat
More about Cotton Mill Cafe
Item pic

 

Delphine's Kitchen

261 Cabot Street, Beverly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Slice$5.25
a classic with cream cheese frosting
Chocolate Fondant Cake GF$32.00
Smooth and rich and naturally gluten free, for the chocolate lovers
More about Delphine's Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Organic Garden Cafe

294 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese frosting, GF/Vegan$5.75
Almond flour, GF flour blend, carrots, brown sugar, sugar, flax meal, coconut oil, maple syrup, apple sauce, pecans, coconut
sweetened cranberries, pecans, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon
Frosting; Vegan cream cheese, cashew-based butter substitute, confectioner's sugar
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache, GF/Vegan$6.50
Gluten-free flour blend, cocoa powder, sugar, coffee, avocado oil, vanilla, vinegar, salt, baking soda, baking powder
Frosting: Organic unsweetened coconut cream, semisweet
chocolate, vanilla
More about Organic Garden Cafe

