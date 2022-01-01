Carrot cake in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve carrot cake
Delphine's Kitchen
261 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$5.25
a classic with cream cheese frosting
Organic Garden Cafe
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese frosting, GF/Vegan
|$5.75
Almond flour, GF flour blend, carrots, brown sugar, sugar, flax meal, coconut oil, maple syrup, apple sauce, pecans, coconut
sweetened cranberries, pecans, salt, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon
Frosting; Vegan cream cheese, cashew-based butter substitute, confectioner's sugar