Cheesecake in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve cheesecake
Kitchen Table
392 Cabot street, Beverly
|Basque Cheesecake
|$10.00
Basque styled chocolate cheese cake
PIZZA
Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Mango Cheesecake
|$9.00
Mango, cashew, coconut meat, coconut sugar, lemon, coconut oil, soy lecithin, vanilla, sea salt
|White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
|$9.00
a date, cacao & almond crust with cashew and almond cream cheesecake marbled with a raspberry coulis. Other ingredients: coconut flake, coconut Oil, lemon juice
|Mango Cheesecake
|$9.50
Mango, cane Sugar, pistachios, cashews, coconut meat, soy lecithin