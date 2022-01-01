Chicken salad in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
240 Rantoul St, Beverly
|Bacon Chicken Ranch Salad
|$10.25
Mixed greens, diced chicken, and crumbled bacon tossed with cucumbers, onion, shredded carrots and parmesan cheese. Served with ranch dressing
More about Wrapture
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Wrapture
284 Cabot St, Beverly
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Tomatoes, Onions, Green Apple, Candied Walnuts, Lettuce
More about Amazing pizza
Amazing pizza
273 Cabot street, Beverly
|Chicken Salad
|$12.25
Chicken tossed in Mayo, Nestled in Romaine w/ Sliced Tomato
More about Early Harvest Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Early Harvest Diner
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X, Beverly
|Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Off the Grill grilled chicken, tossed lightly in mayo
|1/2 Chicken Salad
More about Delphine's Kitchen
Delphine's Kitchen
261 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Curry Honey Chicken Salad
|$13.00
slow cooked chicken in our own curry and honey blend on a half bagette
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
108 Cherry Hill Drive, Beverly
|Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo Deal
Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich with Chips and a Cookie. Don't forget your beverage!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar Salad with Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Fresh Grilled Chicken and Caesar Dressing