Chicken tenders in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Fingers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Castle: A Board Game Cafe

240 Rantoul St, Beverly

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$11.00
Breaded chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce
More about The Castle: A Board Game Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly

Caesar Salad

Rangoon

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Tacos

Cookies

Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston