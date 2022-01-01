Chips and salsa in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Chips & Salsa image

 

La Victoria Taqueria

6 Wallis Street, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.50
More about La Victoria Taqueria
NachoTacos image

 

NachoTacos

230 Rantoul Street, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$3.50
More about NachoTacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly

Tacos

Chicken Soup

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Paninis

Quesadillas

Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston