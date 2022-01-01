Chips and salsa in
Beverly
/
Beverly
/
Chips And Salsa
Beverly restaurants that serve chips and salsa
La Victoria Taqueria
6 Wallis Street, Beverly
Avg 4.6
(1077 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$3.50
More about La Victoria Taqueria
NachoTacos
230 Rantoul Street, Beverly
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$3.50
More about NachoTacos
Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly
Tacos
Chicken Soup
Caesar Salad
Burritos
Paninis
Quesadillas
Garden Salad
Grilled Chicken
More near Beverly to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Peabody
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Lynn
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston