Chocolate cake in Beverly

The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
240 Rantoul St, Beverly
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Rich chocolate cake, layered with dark and white chocolate mousse, and topped with ganache
Delphine's Kitchen
261 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Chocolate Fondant Cake GF
|$32.00
Smooth and rich and naturally gluten free, for the chocolate lovers
Organic Garden Cafe
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache, GF/Vegan
|$6.50
Gluten-free flour blend, cocoa powder, sugar, coffee, avocado oil, vanilla, vinegar, salt, baking soda, baking powder
Frosting: Organic unsweetened coconut cream, semisweet
chocolate, vanilla