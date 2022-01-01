Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Castle: A Board Game Cafe

240 Rantoul St, Beverly

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Rich chocolate cake, layered with dark and white chocolate mousse, and topped with ganache
More about The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Delphine's Kitchen

261 Cabot Street, Beverly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Fondant Cake GF$32.00
Smooth and rich and naturally gluten free, for the chocolate lovers
More about Delphine's Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Organic Garden Cafe

294 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache, GF/Vegan$6.50
Gluten-free flour blend, cocoa powder, sugar, coffee, avocado oil, vanilla, vinegar, salt, baking soda, baking powder
Frosting: Organic unsweetened coconut cream, semisweet
chocolate, vanilla
More about Organic Garden Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly

Quesadillas

Cannolis

Muffins

Greek Salad

Eggplant Parm

Burritos

Nachos

Veggie Rolls

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston