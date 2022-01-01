Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate milkshakes in
Beverly
/
Beverly
/
Chocolate Milkshakes
Beverly restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes
The Bagel Shop - 1 Dodge Street
1 Dodge St, Beverly
No reviews yet
Chocolate Milkshake
$6.60
More about The Bagel Shop - 1 Dodge Street
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Shop - Beverly Farms
3 Oak St, Beverly
Avg 4.6
(202 reviews)
Chocolate Milkshake
$5.60
More about The Bagel Shop - Beverly Farms
