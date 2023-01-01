Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Beverly
/
Beverly
/
Clams
Beverly restaurants that serve clams
FRANK Restaurant and Market
112 Rantoul Street, Beverly
Avg 4.5
(1144 reviews)
Razor Clams
$18.00
Cranberry Kimchi, Bacon, Winter Citrus Nuac Cham
More about FRANK Restaurant and Market
Axcelis Cafe by Cafe Services
108 Cherry Hill Drive, Beverly
No reviews yet
NE Clam Chowder
$3.00
Clam Chowder
$3.00
More about Axcelis Cafe by Cafe Services
