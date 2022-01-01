Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Siam Delight Thai Cuisine

128 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PAD THAI KAI KROB (CRISPY CHICKEN)$12.00
Famous Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and topped with crushed peanuts and crispy fried sliced chicken.
More about Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA

1 Dodge St, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken BLT$11.51
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.
More about The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Shop

3 Oak St, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken BLT$11.51
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.
More about The Bagel Shop

