Curry in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve curry
Soall Viet Kitchen
211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly
|CURRY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$14.00
Homemade chicken broth flavored with curry along with potatoes & carrots. Served with vermicelli rice noodles.
Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
128 Cabot St, Beverly
|MANGO CURRY
|$14.50
Coconut milk with mangos, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and yellow squash.
|GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP CURRY🌶🌶
|$17.50
Five pieces of grilled jumbo shrimp on top of assorted vegetables, bell peppers, peas, pineapples, string beans, and tomatoes in Thai choo chee curry sauce.
|RED CURRY🌶🌶
|$14.50
Coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, eggplants, peas, and string beans.
Wrapture
284 Cabot St, Beverly
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Tomatoes, Onions, Green Apple, Candied Walnuts, Lettuce
Delphine's Kitchen
261 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Curry Honey Chicken Salad
|$13.00
slow cooked chicken in our own curry and honey blend on a half bagette
Organic Garden Cafe
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Za'atar Curry Bowl
Features grilled tofu, cauliflower, crunchy chickpeas, raisins, carrot & scallion on baby spinach, rice & quinoa with muchi curry sauce, za'atar spice and lemon sunflower tahini dressing
|Crackers, Coconut Curry 1oz
|$2.00
Gold flax seed*, shredded coconut*, sunflower seeds*, coconut sugar*, chia seeds*, curry powder*, almonds*, walnuts*, onion powder*, Himalayan pink salt, sesame seeds*, freeze dried reishi mushroom*, granulated garlic*.
*Certified organic ingredient
|Yellow Moong Dal (Lentil Curry)
|$7.50
yellow moong dal, tomato, ginger, garlic serrano chile, organic safflower oil, lemon juice, coconut sugar, bay leaf, mustard seed, cumin seed, turmeric, cinnamon, coriander, cayenne, hing asafoetida