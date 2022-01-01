Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve curry

Soall Viet Kitchen

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CURRY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$14.00
Homemade chicken broth flavored with curry along with potatoes & carrots. Served with vermicelli rice noodles.
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES

Siam Delight Thai Cuisine

128 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MANGO CURRY$14.50
Coconut milk with mangos, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and yellow squash.
GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP CURRY🌶🌶$17.50
Five pieces of grilled jumbo shrimp on top of assorted vegetables, bell peppers, peas, pineapples, string beans, and tomatoes in Thai choo chee curry sauce.
RED CURRY🌶🌶$14.50
Coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, eggplants, peas, and string beans.
More about Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Wrapture

284 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.3 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad$8.95
Tomatoes, Onions, Green Apple, Candied Walnuts, Lettuce
More about Wrapture
Delphine's Kitchen

261 Cabot Street, Beverly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Honey Chicken Salad$13.00
slow cooked chicken in our own curry and honey blend on a half bagette
More about Delphine's Kitchen
PIZZA

Organic Garden Cafe

294 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Za'atar Curry Bowl
Features grilled tofu, cauliflower, crunchy chickpeas, raisins, carrot & scallion on baby spinach, rice & quinoa with muchi curry sauce, za'atar spice and lemon sunflower tahini dressing
Crackers, Coconut Curry 1oz$2.00
Gold flax seed*, shredded coconut*, sunflower seeds*, coconut sugar*, chia seeds*, curry powder*, almonds*, walnuts*, onion powder*, Himalayan pink salt, sesame seeds*, freeze dried reishi mushroom*, granulated garlic*.
*Certified organic ingredient
Yellow Moong Dal (Lentil Curry)$7.50
yellow moong dal, tomato, ginger, garlic serrano chile, organic safflower oil, lemon juice, coconut sugar, bay leaf, mustard seed, cumin seed, turmeric, cinnamon, coriander, cayenne, hing asafoetida
More about Organic Garden Cafe

