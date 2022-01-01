Egg rolls in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve egg rolls
Soall Viet Kitchen
211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly
|VEGAN EGG ROLLS (2)
|$7.00
Made with tofu, cabbage, carrots, taro + glass noodles, these vegan egg rolls are crips + delicious. Can't be made gluten free.
|PORK + PRAWN EGG ROLLS (2)
|$7.00
Our very own crispy egg rolls are made with ground pork + prawn, shredded carrot, taro root, onions, and glass noodles. Can't be made gluten free.
Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q
100 Cummings Center, Beverly
