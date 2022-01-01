Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Soall Viet Kitchen

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEGAN EGG ROLLS (2)$7.00
Made with tofu, cabbage, carrots, taro + glass noodles, these vegan egg rolls are crips + delicious. Can't be made gluten free.
PORK + PRAWN EGG ROLLS (2)$7.00
Our very own crispy egg rolls are made with ground pork + prawn, shredded carrot, taro root, onions, and glass noodles. Can't be made gluten free.
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
Item pic

 

Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

100 Cummings Center, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork + Shrimp Egg Roll$7.00
Our very own crispy egg rolls are made with ground pork + prawn, shredded carrot, taro root, onions, and glass noodles. Can not be made gluten free.
Vegan Egg Roll$7.00
Made with tofu, cabbage, carrots, taro + glass noodles, these vegan egg rolls are crisp + delicious. Served with sweet soy. Cannot be made GF.
More about Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly

Pudding

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pho

Caesar Salad

Avocado Toast

Thai Fried Rice

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston