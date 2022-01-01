Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve fried rice

Siam Delight Thai Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Siam Delight Thai Cuisine

128 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BEEF MAGIC FRIED RICE🌶🌶$12.00
Spicy fried rice with fried marinated beef, eggs, basil, bell peppers, carrots, onions, peas, and snow peas.
MANGO FRIED RICE$10.00
Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, eggs, mangos, baby corn, carrots, raisins, peas, snow peas, and tomatoes with a touch of curry powder.
SEAFOOD FRIED RICE🌶🌶$17.50
Spicy fried rice with shrimp, squid, scallops, unshelled mussels, eggs, basil, bell peppers, onions, and peas.
More about Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Andalin Thai Kitchen & Bar

24 West Street, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Indonesian Fried Rice$18.00
Tom Yom Fried Rice$42.00
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$16.00
More about Andalin Thai Kitchen & Bar

