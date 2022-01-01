Fried rice in Beverly
Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
128 Cabot St, Beverly
|BEEF MAGIC FRIED RICE🌶🌶
|$12.00
Spicy fried rice with fried marinated beef, eggs, basil, bell peppers, carrots, onions, peas, and snow peas.
|MANGO FRIED RICE
|$10.00
Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, eggs, mangos, baby corn, carrots, raisins, peas, snow peas, and tomatoes with a touch of curry powder.
|SEAFOOD FRIED RICE🌶🌶
|$17.50
Spicy fried rice with shrimp, squid, scallops, unshelled mussels, eggs, basil, bell peppers, onions, and peas.