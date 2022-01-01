Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve lox

The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA image

 

The Bagel Shop - 1 Dodge Street

1 Dodge St, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side LOX$4.00
More about The Bagel Shop - 1 Dodge Street
The Bagel Shop image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Shop - Beverly Farms

3 Oak St, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side LOX$4.00
More about The Bagel Shop - Beverly Farms

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chocolate Mousse

Chicken Soup

Coleslaw

Fried Rice

Ravioli

Chili

Pies

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (525 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (236 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (324 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston