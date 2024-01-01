Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve pecan pies

Item pic

 

Delphine's Kitchen

261 Cabot Street, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie tart$4.50
new! handheld pecan pie topped with dollop of fresh whipped cream
More about Delphine's Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly

294 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
9" Pecan Pie, GF/Vegan$52.00
Available for Nov 22/23 pickup, vegan gf -Almond pastry crust filled with sweet, nutty filling, topped with whole pecans. 9" tart, SERVES 8-10. By Treat, Cake and Confections
Pecan Pie Square, GF/Vegan$6.25
Bob's Red Mill GF 1-to-1 Baking Flour*, Almond Flour, Vegan Butter, Raw White sugar, Raw Brown Sugar, Agave, Applesauce, Pecans, (* Sweet White Rice Flour, Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Whole Grain Sweet White Sorghum Flour, Tapioca Flour, Xanthan Gum)
More about Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly

