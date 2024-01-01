Pecan pies in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve pecan pies
Delphine's Kitchen
261 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Pecan Pie tart
|$4.50
new! handheld pecan pie topped with dollop of fresh whipped cream
PIZZA
Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|9" Pecan Pie, GF/Vegan
|$52.00
Available for Nov 22/23 pickup, vegan gf -Almond pastry crust filled with sweet, nutty filling, topped with whole pecans. 9" tart, SERVES 8-10. By Treat, Cake and Confections
|Pecan Pie Square, GF/Vegan
|$6.25
Bob's Red Mill GF 1-to-1 Baking Flour*, Almond Flour, Vegan Butter, Raw White sugar, Raw Brown Sugar, Agave, Applesauce, Pecans, (* Sweet White Rice Flour, Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Whole Grain Sweet White Sorghum Flour, Tapioca Flour, Xanthan Gum)