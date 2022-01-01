Pies in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA
Organic Garden Cafe
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
Avocado, lime juice, coconut milk filling on a cashew cheesecake crust with a 'whipped cream' topping of coconut meat, cashew, coconut oil, soy lecithin, vanilla, sea salt
|Whoopie Pie
|$7.50
Ingredients: Almonds, cashews, coconut
milk, cacao powder, cacao butter, dates, coconut
sugar, vanilla extract, coconut oil, sea salt, soy
lecithin
|Pecan Pie Square
|$6.25
Bob's Red Mill GF flour, Almond Flour, Vegan Butter, Raw White sugar, Raw Brown Sugar, Agave, Applesauce, Pecans
Cafe Services
108 Cherry Hill Drive, Beverly
|Beef Shepherd's Pie
Tasty Beef Shepherd's Pie with Side Salad and Dinner Roll! Don't forget your beverage!