Pies in Beverly

PIZZA

Organic Garden Cafe

294 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$9.00
Avocado, lime juice, coconut milk filling on a cashew cheesecake crust with a 'whipped cream' topping of coconut meat, cashew, coconut oil, soy lecithin, vanilla, sea salt
Whoopie Pie$7.50
Ingredients: Almonds, cashews, coconut
milk, cacao powder, cacao butter, dates, coconut
sugar, vanilla extract, coconut oil, sea salt, soy
lecithin
Pecan Pie Square$6.25
Bob's Red Mill GF flour, Almond Flour, Vegan Butter, Raw White sugar, Raw Brown Sugar, Agave, Applesauce, Pecans
108 Cherry Hill Drive, Beverly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Shepherd's Pie
Tasty Beef Shepherd's Pie with Side Salad and Dinner Roll! Don't forget your beverage!
Soma

256 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.7 (1597 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$8.00
