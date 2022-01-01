Pork belly in Beverly

Another one of our favorite classics. This pork belly + scallion oil banh mi brings back memories of street vendors + marketplace excitement. Our pork belly is oven roasted with char siu flavor then layered with an aromatic scallion oil, Viet mayo, cucumber, pickled veggies, jalapeño, sweetened soy sauce + cilantro.Another one of our favorite classics. This pork belly + scallion oil banh mi brings back memories of street vendors + marketplace excitement. Our pork belly is oven roasted with char siu flavor then layered with an aromatic scallion oil, Viet mayo, cucumber, pickled veggies, jalapeño, sweetened soy sauce + cilantro.

