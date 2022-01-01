Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Soall Viet Kitchen

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHAR SIU PORK BELLY BANH MI$12.50
Another one of our favorite classics. This pork belly + scallion oil banh mi brings back memories of street vendors + marketplace excitement. Our pork belly is oven roasted with char siu flavor then layered with an aromatic scallion oil, Viet mayo, cucumber, pickled veggies, jalapeño, sweetened soy sauce + cilantro.Another one of our favorite classics. This pork belly + scallion oil banh mi brings back memories of street vendors + marketplace excitement. Our pork belly is oven roasted with char siu flavor then layered with an aromatic scallion oil, Viet mayo, cucumber, pickled veggies, jalapeño, sweetened soy sauce + cilantro.
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

100 Cummings Center, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Char Siu Pork Belly Banh Mi$12.50
Our very own Soall banh mi. This baguette will make for a delicious, filling lunch with a perfectly crispy outside and a soft, pillowy center. Layered with cucumber, cilatnro, jalpenos, pickled vegetables and Vietnamese mayo. Contains dairy + gluten.
More about Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

