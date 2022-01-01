Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve prosciutto

Toscana Bar Italiano image

PASTA • SALADS

Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly

90 Rantoul Street, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (2051 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Mozz Sandwich$15.00
More about Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly
REV Kitchen & Bar

45 Enon St. UNIT 1, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
9" Fig + Prosciutto$16.00
Prosciutto Di Parma, Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino
16" Fig + Prosciutto$23.00
Prosciutto Di Parma, Fig-Balsamic, REV Cheese Blend, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Pecorino. Classic Neapolitan Crust.
More about REV Kitchen & Bar
Soma image

PIZZA • SALADS

Soma - Beverly

256 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.7 (1597 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella And Prosciutto Panini$16.00
Roasted tomato, fresh basil, fresh house made mozzarella, prosciutto, pesto. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
More about Soma - Beverly

