Rangoon in Beverly

Siam Delight Thai Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Siam Delight Thai Cuisine

128 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SIAM RANGOON (6 pieces)$6.00
Fried wonton skins filled with carrots, crab meat, cream cheese, onions, and scallions, served with sweet and spicy sauce.
More about Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
Bonefish Harry's image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Bonefish Harry's

218 Cabot Street, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Rangoon$11.00
Avocado Rangoon – House smashed Guacamole made with avocado, tomato, roasted corn, bell peppers, s&p, and lime juice. Served with toasted cumin cream sauce.
Cook Time: 8 minutes
Plate: 500 paper boat
Allergies: Avocado, Dairy, peppers. Seafood & Gluten through CC.
More about Bonefish Harry's

