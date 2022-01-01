Rangoon in Beverly
FRENCH FRIES
Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
128 Cabot St, Beverly
|SIAM RANGOON (6 pieces)
|$6.00
Fried wonton skins filled with carrots, crab meat, cream cheese, onions, and scallions, served with sweet and spicy sauce.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Bonefish Harry's
218 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Avocado Rangoon
|$11.00
Avocado Rangoon – House smashed Guacamole made with avocado, tomato, roasted corn, bell peppers, s&p, and lime juice. Served with toasted cumin cream sauce.
Cook Time: 8 minutes
Plate: 500 paper boat
Allergies: Avocado, Dairy, peppers. Seafood & Gluten through CC.