Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve rice bowls

Wrapture image

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Wrapture - Wrapture

284 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.3 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Chicken Lemon Rice Soup$4.95
Chicken, Egg, Lemon, Rice, Carrots, Celery, Chicken Stock, Seasoning
More about Wrapture - Wrapture
Restaurant banner

 

Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

100 Cummings Center, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Bowls$18.00
This jasmine rice bowl is balanced with raw vegetables that include spring mix, sliced cucumber, beansprouts, pickled vegetables and a side of our nuoc cham dresssing and fried shallots. Choose 2 proteins or double up.
More about Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly

Beef Noodles

Margherita Pizza

Tarts

Hummus

Paninis

Rice Noodles

Veggie Rolls

Wonton Soup

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston