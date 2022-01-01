Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Soall Viet Kitchen

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON CLAYPOT (cannot be GF)$19.00
Cubes of salmon is caramelized in a sweet/savory sauce (spice is optional). Served w/ jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro.
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
Siam Delight Thai Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Siam Delight Thai Cuisine

128 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SALMON CHOO CHEE🌶🌶🌶$17.50
Fried salmon steak topped with baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, peas, pineapples, snow peas, string beans, and tomatoes in Thai choo chee curry sauce.
SALMON FRESH GINGER$17.50
Fried salmon steak topped with sautéed fresh ginger, baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, onions, snow peas, and straw mushrooms in light house sauce.
More about Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
Toscana Bar Italiano image

PASTA • SALADS

Toscana Bar Italiano

90 Rantoul Street, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (2051 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Limone$29.00
Pan seared Atlantic salmon filet with lemon basil cream sauce and capers; served with spinach and roasted potatoes.
More about Toscana Bar Italiano
FRANK image

 

FRANK

112 Rantoul Street, Beverly

Avg 4.5 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Smoked Salmon Bagel$22.00
House cold smoked salmon, whole wheat bagel, cream cheese, mixed greens
More about FRANK
Early Harvest Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Early Harvest Diner

950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Benny$15.00
Nova scotia lox, cream cheese, red onions & a sprinkle of capers
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$6.95
Nova Scotia Lox, Cream Cheese, Red Onion with Capers on a Bagel
Smoked Salmon$4.95
Side of Nova Scotia Lox
More about Early Harvest Diner
Soma image

PIZZA • SALADS

Soma

256 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.7 (1597 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Farro Island pan seared salmon, creamy coconut rice, green beans, mango-pineapple salsa
Blackened Salmon BLT$16.00
crispy seared blackened salmon, lettuce, tomato, bacon, dijon aioli. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
More about Soma
Lolo Poke Beverly image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Lolo Poke Beverly

503 Rantoul St, Beverly

Avg 4.8 (1192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bomba Salmon Musubi$8.40
Salmon, spicy mayo, bomba, green onion, panko
More about Lolo Poke Beverly

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly

Pad Thai

Calamari

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Key Lime Pies

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston