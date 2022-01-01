Salmon in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve salmon
Soall Viet Kitchen
211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly
|SALMON CLAYPOT (cannot be GF)
|$19.00
Cubes of salmon is caramelized in a sweet/savory sauce (spice is optional). Served w/ jasmine rice, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrot. Garnished w/ scallion & cilantro.
Siam Delight Thai Cuisine
128 Cabot St, Beverly
|SALMON CHOO CHEE🌶🌶🌶
|$17.50
Fried salmon steak topped with baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, peas, pineapples, snow peas, string beans, and tomatoes in Thai choo chee curry sauce.
|SALMON FRESH GINGER
|$17.50
Fried salmon steak topped with sautéed fresh ginger, baby corn, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, onions, snow peas, and straw mushrooms in light house sauce.
Toscana Bar Italiano
90 Rantoul Street, Beverly
|Salmon Limone
|$29.00
Pan seared Atlantic salmon filet with lemon basil cream sauce and capers; served with spinach and roasted potatoes.
FRANK
112 Rantoul Street, Beverly
|House Smoked Salmon Bagel
|$22.00
House cold smoked salmon, whole wheat bagel, cream cheese, mixed greens
Early Harvest Diner
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X, Beverly
|Salmon Benny
|$15.00
Nova scotia lox, cream cheese, red onions & a sprinkle of capers
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$6.95
Nova Scotia Lox, Cream Cheese, Red Onion with Capers on a Bagel
|Smoked Salmon
|$4.95
Side of Nova Scotia Lox
Soma
256 Cabot St, Beverly
|Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Farro Island pan seared salmon, creamy coconut rice, green beans, mango-pineapple salsa
|Blackened Salmon BLT
|$16.00
crispy seared blackened salmon, lettuce, tomato, bacon, dijon aioli. Side Choice: Fries or Greens