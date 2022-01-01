Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp soup in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve shrimp soup

Item pic

 

Soall Viet Kitchen

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TAMARIND SOUP$16.00
A classic and Vietnamese favorite. Made with chicken broth, pineapple, cherry tomato, okra, beansprouts, rice paddy herbs, basil chili. Choice of rice or vermicelli noodles.
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

100 Cummings Center, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tamarind Noodle Soup$16.00
A classic and Vietnamese favorite. Made with chicken broth, pineapple, cherry tomato, okra, beansprouts, rice paddy herbs, basil chili. GF. Can be made vegan.
More about Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly

Quesadillas

Tiramisu

Pasta Salad

Crispy Chicken

Thai Fried Rice

Cheese Pizza

Wontons

Pho

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston