Shrimp soup in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve shrimp soup
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
Soall Viet Kitchen
211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly
|SHRIMP TAMARIND SOUP
|$16.00
A classic and Vietnamese favorite. Made with chicken broth, pineapple, cherry tomato, okra, beansprouts, rice paddy herbs, basil chili. Choice of rice or vermicelli noodles.
More about Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q
Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q
100 Cummings Center, Beverly
|Shrimp Tamarind Noodle Soup
|$16.00
A classic and Vietnamese favorite. Made with chicken broth, pineapple, cherry tomato, okra, beansprouts, rice paddy herbs, basil chili. GF. Can be made vegan.