Stew in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Soall Viet Kitchen

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
*** SPECIAL *** VIETNAMESE BEEF STEW ***$18.00
Bo Kho, our hearty Vietnamese beef stew, is made with flank steak braised with carrots, paprika, garlic, chili, onion, cloves and lemongrass, topped with shaved red onion and cilantro. Served with basil, lime, salt, pepper and your choice of rice, noodles or our Soall baguette. This dish is sure to warm you up on chilly days.
*** SPECIAL *** VIETNAMESE BEEF STEW *** (Copy)$18.00
Bo Kho, our hearty Vietnamese beef stew, is made with flank steak braised with carrots, paprika, garlic, chili, onion, cloves and lemongrass, topped with shaved red onion and cilantro. Served with basil, lime, salt, pepper and your choice of rice, noodles or our Soall baguette. This dish is sure to warm you up on chilly days.
More about Soall Viet Kitchen
Organic Garden Cafe image

PIZZA

Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly

294 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Black Bean Stew$7.50
A thick hearty stew made with lentils, black beans, canned tomatoes, tomato paste, housemade shitake mushroom broth, cumin, tumeric, thyme, chile powder, and smoked sea salt. Topped with fresh local micro greens.
Black Bean Stew$7.50
Black beans, celery, carrots, tomatoes, housemade vegetable stock, tomato sauce, cumin, chipotle powder, chile powder, lime juice, salt, and topped with cilantro
More about Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly

