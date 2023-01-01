Stew in Beverly

Bo Kho, our hearty Vietnamese beef stew, is made with flank steak braised with carrots, paprika, garlic, chili, onion, cloves and lemongrass, topped with shaved red onion and cilantro. Served with basil, lime, salt, pepper and your choice of rice, noodles or our Soall baguette. This dish is sure to warm you up on chilly days.

