Stew in Beverly

Soall Viet Kitchen
211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly
|*** SPECIAL *** VIETNAMESE BEEF STEW ***
|$18.00
Bo Kho, our hearty Vietnamese beef stew, is made with flank steak braised with carrots, paprika, garlic, chili, onion, cloves and lemongrass, topped with shaved red onion and cilantro. Served with basil, lime, salt, pepper and your choice of rice, noodles or our Soall baguette. This dish is sure to warm you up on chilly days.
PIZZA
Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Lentil Black Bean Stew
|$7.50
A thick hearty stew made with lentils, black beans, canned tomatoes, tomato paste, housemade shitake mushroom broth, cumin, tumeric, thyme, chile powder, and smoked sea salt. Topped with fresh local micro greens.
|Black Bean Stew
|$7.50
Black beans, celery, carrots, tomatoes, housemade vegetable stock, tomato sauce, cumin, chipotle powder, chile powder, lime juice, salt, and topped with cilantro