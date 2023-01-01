Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sticky buns in
Beverly
/
Beverly
/
Sticky Buns
Beverly restaurants that serve sticky buns
Bonny Breads
188 Cabot Street, Beverly
No reviews yet
Sticky Buns
$4.00
Sweet dough swirls filled with caramelized, sticky sugar and Cinnamon.
More about Bonny Breads
FRANK Restaurant and Market
112 Rantoul Street, Beverly
Avg 4.5
(1144 reviews)
Aj King Sticky Bun
$4.25
More about FRANK Restaurant and Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly
Teriyaki Chicken
Lo Mein
Black Bean Soup
Chicken Tenders
Wonton Soup
Clam Chowder
Chicken Sandwiches
Clams
More near Beverly to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Peabody
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Lynn
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(658 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(425 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(498 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(427 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston