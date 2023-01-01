Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve tortas

Torta Milanesa image

 

La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly

6 Wallis Street, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (1077 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Milanesa$9.95
Chicken cutlet
Torta Carnitas$9.95
Pork carnitas
Torta Chicken & Cheese$9.95
Marinated chicken and melted cheese
More about La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly
Item pic

 

La Qchara Beverly

275 Cabot Street, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choriqueso Torta$15.95
Chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, avocado, onions, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Pollo Torta$15.95
Chipotle chicken, cheese, avocado, onions, tomato, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
Vegetal Torta$15.95
Roasted vegetables, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
More about La Qchara Beverly

