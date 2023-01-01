Tortas in Beverly
Beverly restaurants that serve tortas
La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly
6 Wallis Street, Beverly
|Torta Milanesa
|$9.95
Chicken cutlet
|Torta Carnitas
|$9.95
Pork carnitas
|Torta Chicken & Cheese
|$9.95
Marinated chicken and melted cheese
La Qchara Beverly
275 Cabot Street, Beverly
|Choriqueso Torta
|$15.95
Chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, avocado, onions, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
|Pollo Torta
|$15.95
Chipotle chicken, cheese, avocado, onions, tomato, lettuce, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries
|Vegetal Torta
|$15.95
Roasted vegetables, Oaxaca cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, black bean spread, chipotle aioli, served with yuca fries