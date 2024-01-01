Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortilla soup in
Beverly
/
Beverly
/
Tortilla Soup
Beverly restaurants that serve tortilla soup
REV Kitchen & Bar
45 Enon St. UNIT 1, Beverly
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla SOUP
$10.95
More about REV Kitchen & Bar
Mission Boathouse - Beverly - Mission Boathouse - Beverly
1 WATER STREET, BEVERLY
No reviews yet
Tortilla Soup
$11.00
"classic Mexican" chicken, tomato, grilled corn, black bean, fresh cilantro, lime-crema, ancho pasilla pepper, guajillo pepper
More about Mission Boathouse - Beverly - Mission Boathouse - Beverly
