Vermicelli in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve vermicelli

RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR SALAD image

 

Soall Viet Kitchen

211 Rantoul Street Suite 2, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR SALAD$18.00
Other major components of the Vietnamese cuisine are jasmine rice and vermicelli noodles. The rice is served hot while the vermicelli noodles, at room temperature. Both are to be enjoyed with the accompanied "nuoc cham", spring mix, cucumbers, beansprouts and pickled vegetables along with our house nuoc cham. Toss it all together for the most flavorful experience.
VERMICELLI NOODLES$2.00
Item pic

 

Soall Cafe - 100 Cummings Center, Suite 127Q

100 Cummings Center, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vermicelli Bowls$18.00
Like a salad, these rice noodles bowls are balanced with raw vegetables that include spring mix, sliced cucumber, beansprouts, pickled vegetables and a side of our nuoc cham dresssing and fried shallots. Toss it together for a flavorful experience. Get a side of our chili paste for a nice kick.
