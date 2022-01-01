Waffles in Beverly
Flip The Bird - CAFE
100 Cummings Ctr 107P, Beverly
|SINGLE WAFFLE
|$6.00
Fluffy Belgian waffle. Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional at no charge!
|CHICKEN + WAFFLES
|$10.50
Fluffy Belgian waffle wedges topped with a piece of our fried chicken~ Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional at no charge!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
240 Rantoul St, Beverly
|Waffle Fries
|$7.50
Spiced waffle fries baked with cheese and your choice of topping, or have them plain for a side dish!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Early Harvest Diner
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X, Beverly
|Nutella Waffles
|$9.95
|Strawberry Waffles
|$9.95
|Plain Waffles
|$6.95
Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Flip The Bird
407 Cabot Street, Beverly
