Waffles in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Flip The Bird - CAFE

100 Cummings Ctr 107P, Beverly

No reviews yet
Takeout
SINGLE WAFFLE$6.00
Fluffy Belgian waffle. Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional at no charge!
CHICKEN + WAFFLES$10.50
Fluffy Belgian waffle wedges topped with a piece of our fried chicken~ Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional at no charge!
More about Flip The Bird - CAFE
Waffle Fries image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Castle: A Board Game Cafe

240 Rantoul St, Beverly

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Fries$7.50
Spiced waffle fries baked with cheese and your choice of topping, or have them plain for a side dish!
More about The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
Early Harvest Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Early Harvest Diner

950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Nutella Waffles$9.95
Strawberry Waffles$9.95
Plain Waffles$6.95
Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar
More about Early Harvest Diner
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Flip The Bird

407 Cabot Street, Beverly

Avg 4.5 (177 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN + WAFFLES$10.50
Fluffy Belgian waffle wedges topped with a piece of our fried chicken~ Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional at no charge!
More about Flip The Bird

