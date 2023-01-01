Whoopie pies in Beverly
The Hatchery Test Kitchen
100 Cummings Ctr 107P, Beverly
|RED VELVET WHOOPIE PIE
|$3.75
Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Whoopie Pie, Gingerbread
|$7.50
Ingredients: Almonds, cashews, coconut milk, dates, cacao butter, coconut oil, ginger, nutmeg, clove, stevia, soy lecithin, vegan sprinkles, vanilla extract, sea salt
|Whoopie Pie
|$7.50
Ingredients: Almonds, cashews, coconut
milk, cacao powder, cacao butter, dates, coconut
sugar, vanilla extract, coconut oil, sea salt, soy
lecithin