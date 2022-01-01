Go
The Beverly on Main

Experience a lively ambiance in an intimate setting. Beverly on Main in Old Town Scottsdale serves only the finest cocktails, food, and Happy Hour specials. Make connections, mingle with friends, and let us host your next event— we'll see you soon... don't forget to ask about our secret room!

7018 E Main St.

Popular Items

Martini$12.00
Tea Bagged$12.00
Royale Blue Cheese Sliders$12.00
Two bee mini patties, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, arugula on a pretzel bun, served with fries and pickles.
Morning Wood$14.00
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Bacon, almonds, olive oil, shaved parmesan and roasted Brussel sprouts.
Pretzel$6.00
Bavarian pretzel, butter, sea salt and honey mustard on the side.
Micro Pinot$16.00
French Dip Sliders$12.00
Two sliced roast beef sliders with grilled onions, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli on a pretzel bun, served with fries, pickles and au jus dipping sauce.
Filet Bites$20.00
Pan seared filet mignon cut into small bites, serve with a side of horseradish cream.
Main St Wings$10.00
Homemade buffalo sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese, choice of traditional, boneless or vegan.
Location

7018 E Main St.

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

