The Beverly on Main
Experience a lively ambiance in an intimate setting. Beverly on Main in Old Town Scottsdale serves only the finest cocktails, food, and Happy Hour specials. Make connections, mingle with friends, and let us host your next event— we'll see you soon... don't forget to ask about our secret room!
7018 E Main St.
Popular Items
Location
7018 E Main St.
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
