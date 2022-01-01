Bevers Kitchen

Brossas Cibo e Vino

Enjoy our house-made pastas, fresh fish, award winning Italian sausage and lamb chops. We offer daily specials from garlic clove roasted chicken to prime grade ribeye to herb-roasted porchetta. We proudly have delicious offerings for gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diners as well.

Outdoor, indoor and bar seating is available in our cozy 100 year old converted Texas home.

