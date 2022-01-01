BEWILDER BREWING COMPANY
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
445 South 400 West
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
445 South 400 West, Salt Lake City UT 84101
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
J Wong's Asian Bistro
Good Thai and Chinese food.
The Rose Estb.
Come in and enjoy!
Carson Kitchen
Carson Kitchen, located in downtown Salt Lake City, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!