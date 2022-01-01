Go
Beyond Boba Tea

Located next to VOLCANO Vape Shop with free parking up front!

64 Kukui Street

Popular Items

Assam Milk Tea$3.95
Full-bodied and malty black tea flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener
Matcha Milk Tea$3.95
Classic matcha flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Chocolate Milk Tea$3.95
Milky chocolate flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener
Strawberry Milk Tea$3.95
Sweet strawberry flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Earl Grey Crème Milk Tea$3.95
Robust black tea infused with bergamot citrus and light notes of creamy vanilla hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener
Oolong Milk Tea$3.95
Oolong tea with light floral and fruity notes hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Okinawa Milk Tea$3.95
Roasted brown sugar and tea flavors hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Taro Milk Tea$3.95
Full-bodied taro flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Hokkaido Milk Tea$3.95
Rich and creamy flavors of robust tea and caramel-like notes hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Salted Caramel Cold Brew$5.50
Medium roast cold brew hand-crafted with sweet milk and caramel syrup served with caramel drizzle walls, chewy boba, and luscious cheese foam
Location

64 Kukui Street

Wahiawa HI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
