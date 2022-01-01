Go
Beyond Bread - East

Locally owned and operated since 1998, Beyond Bread offers a variety of hand-crafted breads, delicious sandwiches, house-made soups, fresh salads and decadent pastries all in a comfortable and friendly environment. What sets Beyond Bread apart from its competition is our commitment to make just about everything from scratch, using only the finest ingredients

6260 East Speedway

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip$2.50
Brad's Beef$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Roast Beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.
Bart's Bag$12.00
Turkey, brie, lettuce, tomato, red onion, honey mustard, mayonnaise on a Baguette. 🦷Crusty Bread
Avi's Avo$11.00
Turkey, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, mayonnaise on Ciabatta. Crusty Bread 🦷
Curt's Club$14.50
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted White. Double Decker.
Frida's Flight$11.50
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted Jalapeño Cheddar.
Beverage Regular$2.99
Whole Grilled Cheese$6.50
~ Served HOT ~ Your choice of provolone, sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese on White.
Pauly's Pesto$12.00
~ Served HOT ~ Chicken, provolone, basil pesto (nut-free), artichoke hearts, tomato, Italian dressing on Focaccia.
Bob's BLT$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted White.
Location

6260 East Speedway

Tucson AZ

Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
