Beyond Bread - Northwest

Locally owned and operated since 1998, Beyond Bread offers a variety of hand-crafted breads, delicious sandwiches, house-made soups, fresh salads and decadent pastries all in a comfortable and friendly environment. What sets Beyond Bread apart from its competition is our commitment to make just about everything from scratch, using only the finest ingredients

421 West Ina Road #101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bob's BLT$9.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted White.
Ashlee's Albacore$10.00
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on White.
Bart's Bag$12.00
Turkey, brie, lettuce, tomato, red onion, honey mustard, mayonnaise on a Baguette. 🦷Crusty Bread
Whole Grilled Cheese$6.50
~ Served HOT ~ Your choice of provolone, sharp cheddar or Swiss cheese on White.
Chocolate Chip$2.50
Pauly's Pesto$12.00
~ Served HOT ~ Chicken, provolone, basil pesto (nut-free), artichoke hearts, tomato, Italian dressing on Focaccia.
Beverage Regular$2.99
Frida's Flight$11.50
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted Jalapeño Cheddar.
Brad's Beef$11.50
~ Served HOT ~ Roast Beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.
Avi's Avo$11.00
Turkey, avocado, cucumber, sprouts, mayonnaise on Ciabatta. Crusty Bread 🦷
See full menu

Location

Tucson AZ

Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

