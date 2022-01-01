Go
Toast

Beyond Daiquiris

Come in and enjoy!

1711 By-pass 72 Northeast

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Extra Sauce$0.50
See full menu

Location

1711 By-pass 72 Northeast

Greenwood SC

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TFC Cafe

No reviews yet

TFC Café came into being in 2016. Here at the café, we believe in delivering top notch food for affordable prices. We take pride in cooking to order so your order may take a few minutes but it is well worth the wait. We offer everything from Hamburger Steak to Salads to Fried Bologna Sandwiches. There is something for everyone so come on down!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston